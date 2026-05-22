Redington Named Adobe Distributor For Creative Cloud

A scene from the media engagement

Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation catalyst across the Middle East and Africa, is working with Adobe as an authorised distributor to supply Creative Cloud for Teams (CCT) Standard in Ghana, supporting Ghana’s growing creative and business sectors with world-class digital tools.

The introduction of CCT Standard is designed to provide businesses, agencies and independent creatives across Ghana with access to Adobe’s industry-leading applications including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign, and Adobe Acrobat through a team-focused subscription model that may be purchased via a network of authorised channel partners.

CCT Standard addresses this need by enabling teams to collaborate more efficiently, automate repetitive workflows, and significantly reduce operational overhead associated with traditional software licensing and production processes.

Vice President, Global Channel Sales and GTM, Sophie Pibouin, during the press engagement said, “Ghana represents a vibrant and fast-growing creative market, which by 2030 could be valued at $200 billion. With the launch of Creative Cloud for Teams Standard, we are making it easier for organisations to scale their creative output, enhance collaboration, and unlock new levels of innovation, all while maintaining cost efficiency.

“Our partnership with Redington plays a key role in this journey, given their strong channel reach, market expertise, and ability to enable partners to deliver greater value to customers across the region.”

Sunil Zarekar, VP, West & Central Africa, Redington, also added that, “At Redington, our focus is to ensure partners are fully equipped to succeed. For our channel partners, this launch unlocks access to a high-growth creative ecosystem and new recurring revenue streams. With Adobe Creative Cloud for Teams Standard, partners can differentiate their offerings, tap into new customer segments, and position themselves as strategic advisors in the digital economy.”

Through this appointment as an Adobe distributor in the region, Redington is authorised to distribute CCT Standard to Ghanaian customers, aiming to help these customers to adopt and integrate these tools into their workflows. This collaboration strengthens the regional ecosystem by combining Adobe’s global technology leadership with Redington’s extensive distribution network and on-the-ground expertise.

CCT Standard will benefit key sectors in Ghana, including advertising, media, education, and small-to-medium enterprises, enabling professionals to deliver high-quality work in shorter timeframes while maintaining creative excellence.