Aggrieved NPP Members In Tarkwa Call For Fresh Elections

Some of the aggrieved Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP members

Some aggrieved members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency of the Western Region have called for an independent investigation into the conduct of the electoral processes leading to the polling station elections within the constituency.

They asserted that there were irregularities, manipulation, and gross disregard for rules and guidelines for the party’s internal electoral process within the constituency.

They have, therefore, called for the annulment of results and processes found to have violated the party’s electoral guidelines.

“We want fresh and transparent elections in all areas within the constituency that experienced irregularities in accordance with the polling station election guidelines,” they pointed out.

The aggrieved members were addressing the media after embarking on a peaceful demonstration to air their grievances.

The spokesperson for the aggrieved party members, Ampoful Adu Narkaah, said to safeguard the credibility, transparency, fairness, and inclusiveness of the internal NPP elections, the party introduced clear rules and guidelines to govern the conduct of the process.

“Regrettably, what has unfolded in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency has been contrary to the established rules and guidelines,” he pointed out.

“From the registration exercise through to the filing of nominations, vetting processes, and polling station elections – several committed party members have suffered unjustifiable exclusion and arbitrary disqualifications,” he alleged.

He indicated that concerns raised by affected members were ignored, while complaints and petitions submitted through the appropriate internal channels received no meaningful attention.

“These developments have created widespread dissatisfaction, mistrust, division, and a growing sense of injustice among party faithful within the constituency,” he added.

He noted that consequently, the integrity and legitimacy of the entire exercise have been seriously compromised.

“We wish to place on record that our actions are not intended to undermine the party, but rather to defend the democratic principles, fairness, transparency, and unity upon which the NPP was founded.

“We firmly believe that genuine unity cannot be achieved where injustice, intimidation, exclusion, and manipulation are allowed to prevail,” he added.

“Accordingly, we respectfully call all relevant stakeholders to urgently intervene to restore confidence in the process and preserve the unity of the party within the constituency,” he stressed.