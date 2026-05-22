Weeds Take Over Abandoned Asempanaye Police Station

The abandoned project

The abandoned Asempanaye Police Station in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region has been overtaken by weeds, reptiles and other animals years after it was commissioned for use.

The police facility, according to sources, was commissioned on November 6, 2020 by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo together with the then Member of Parliament for Offinso North, Augustine Collins Ntim.

However, the building has remained abandoned due to disagreements between the previous administration and the Ghana Police Service over the construction of the facility.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Offinso North, Ceasar Ofosu Acheampong, disclosed this in an interview with DAILY GUIDE.

According to him, investigations into the matter revealed that the Police Service rejected the facility because it was constructed without prior consultation with the security agency.

He explained that some critical components required for the operation of a police station were left out during construction, including an armoury, accommodation for officers and other security-related facilities.

“DSP Joseph Gyasi-Agyemang, the then District Police Commander, told me that they rejected the project because he was not informed, as the police were supposed to conduct all the necessary security checks on the project as demanded by law,” he stated.

Mr. Acheampong, who assumed office on May 16, 2025, said he later contacted the Ashanti Regional Estate Officer of the Ghana Police Service, who also confirmed that the facility lacked some key requirements needed before it could be operationalised.

He said the project was funded through the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), adding that the completion and refurbishment of the facility have been captured in the district’s 2026 budget.

The DCE stressed the need for the police station to become operational to help strengthen security in the area and support police operations in Ejura and surrounding communities.

“I want the facility to be operational so that we can liaise with the police in Ejura to beef up security and combat crimes that are rampant in the area,” he indicated.

He pledged to ensure that the abandoned structure is given a facelift, including the provision of offices and accommodation for police personnel, to enable them effectively perform their duties.

FROM David Afum, Asempanaye