‘Kudus Could Make Ghana’s World Cup Squad After Surgery’

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has undergone surgery following his latest injury setback, with Ghana coach, Carlos Queiroz, still hopeful the midfielder could feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Tottenham Hotspur attacker is recovering well after initially deciding against surgery despite recommendations from the club’s medical staff.

Kudus, who made his Ghana debut in 2019, has scored 13 goals in 46 appearances for the Black Stars and has established himself as one of the country’s most influential players.

The 25-year-old had been sidelined since January with a quad injury before suffering a fresh hamstring setback that appeared to end his season and place his World Cup participation in serious doubt.

Tottenham’s medical team reportedly advised surgery following specialist assessments, viewing it as the best option for long-term recovery. Kudus had initially opted for a conservative rehabilitation programme because of concerns an operation could rule him out of the World Cup.

However, the Ghana international has now undergone surgery and started rehabilitation under close medical supervision.

The latest development has provided renewed optimism for both the player and the Black Stars ahead of the tournament in North America.

Queiroz is understood to be considering naming Kudus in Ghana’s final World Cup squad, with growing belief the midfielder could return in time for the Black Stars’ final Group L match against Croatia.

There is also hope he could be available for the knockout stage should Ghana progress beyond the group phase.

If selected, it would mark Kudus’ second World Cup appearance after starring for Ghana at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.