Asamoah Gyan Is National Teams, Colts Football Ambassador

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana football legend, Asamoah Gyan, has been unveiled as Ambassador for Ghana’s National Teams and Colts Football by the Ghana Football Association at a colourful ceremony in Accra on Wednesday night.

The event, held at the Pelican Hotel, celebrated Gyan’s remarkable contribution to Ghana football while marking a renewed drive to rally support for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

In his new role, the former Black Stars captain will lead fan engagement campaigns, support corporate partnerships and promote Colts football development across the country. He will also represent the Football Association at key national and international engagements.

GFA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, described Gyan as a symbol of resilience, patriotism and excellence whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

“Asamoah Gyan remains Ghana’s all-time leading scorer and Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup,” Simeon-Okraku said during an emotional tribute.

Gyan, who scored 51 goals for Ghana and featured at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups, struggled to hold back tears as he thanked the GFA for the honour.

“Ghana football has given me everything, and I will continue to serve this country with passion and dedication,” he said.

The former Sunderland striker also appealed to corporate Ghana to invest more in grassroots football, stressing that young talents across the country need greater support and opportunities.

The ceremony attracted football officials, government representatives, corporate leaders and former Black Stars players, with musicians DopeNation and Kwabena Kwabena adding glamour to the memorable occasion.

By Wletsu Ransford