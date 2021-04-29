Direct Tricycle Waste Collectors To Cover Waste To Avoid Littering The Streets – Nii Lante Vanderpuiye To Service Providers

The Ranking Member of Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government, Nii Lante Vanderpuiye, has called on Sanitation Service Providers to direct tricycle waste collectors to always cover their buckets to avoid littering the streets and communities.

He said the mode of operation of some of the tricycle waste collectors create nuisance on the streets and communities as opposed to rather ensuring cleanliness on streets.

Mr Vanderpuiye made the call on Wednesday when a 42-member Parliamentary Select Committee paid a working visit to the Tamale Waste Treatment Plant construction site which is being executed by Zoomlion Ghana limited(ZGL).

His call was in response to a statement made by the Waste Landfills Manager of Zoomlion, Peter Dagadu who, whilst briefing the MPs said motorized tricycles will be used in the collection and tipping of waste at the plant site.

“Service Providers who lease out waste collection should enforce the regulation that any waste truck should cover the waste in order not to litter the communities and the streets at which they ply”, the MP for Odododiodoo emphasized.

He added “that it is nuisance that you are driving behind the tricycle and all that you see is that refuse or rubbish or rubber bags are getting out on to your wind screen; it cause accident and be a nuisance to the public”.

The Ranking Member who indicated that the situation could cause accidents also expressed worry over the lack of enforcement of the by-laws and regulation at the local level.

He said the Regulation does not only cover waste collectors but sand winners and clippings tippers adding that their actions are counter-productive to plans to rid the city of waste.

“Our problem is the enforcement of the regulations and by-laws at the local level. If all the Assemblies will enforce the Regulation be it special planning, be it building regulation, environmental pollution what ever regulation if we shall enforce them, we will not be having the problem we are having “, Mr Vanderpuiye lamented.