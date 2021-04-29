Chairpersons of Green Ghana Project Meet Council of State

The Chairpersons of the Green Ghana Project, Nana Prah, Benito Owusu-Bio, Francis Manu-Adabor, and Kwaku Sakyi Addo, have met with the Council of State.

The meeting took place on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

During the meeting, the CEO of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey explained the concept of the Green Ghana Project.

He noted that government intended to plant five million trees in a day across the country as an initial programme under its Green Ghana Project.

The trees are scheduled to be planted on June 11 this year.

Ghanaians would be mobilised to plant trees on the day and nurture them to maturity as a way of contributing to the preservation of the environment and also create national consciousness of tree planting.

He added that the tree planting forms part of a strategy and a programme to embark on an aggressive afforestation to protect forests and the environment in Ghana.

He said the initiative was a joint responsibility for which more broad-based support was needed to address the adverse degradation of Ghana’s forests and ecosystem.

On his part, Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, stated that “I want to assure you that we are going to go through all the processes to ensure that the implementation of the Project becomes successful. We will not fail you”.

The Deputy Minister-designate was accompanied by the Technical Director of Forestry, Musah Abu-Juam and some members of the Chairpersons Committee including Nana Prah Agyensaim iv.

Mr Owusu-Bio is the National Chairman of the Green Ghana Project while veteran broadcast journalist, Kwaku Sakyi Addo is serving as the chairman for the Publicity and Protocol Committee of the Project.

The MP for Ahafo Ano South, Francis Manu-Adabor, is the chairman of the Monitoring Committee of the Green Ghana Project.