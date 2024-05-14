GWO Solutions Renews Homowo Marathon Partnership

Kwame Oben Nuamah, Commercial Manager of GWO SEVO Solutions (3rd R) presenting the agreement to Senyo Penni

GWO SEVO Solutions Limited, formerly TXT Ghana – a pioneer and leading provider of Mobile Valued-Added Service (VAS), will for the second successive time provide registration platform for the third edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon.

The company, as part of the partnership with Medivents Consult – organisers of the event, would provide an SMS code for participants to register for the race fixed for Saturday, August 3, 2024.

The organisers would, in return, provide a promotional platform to GWO SEVO Solutions Ghana Limited, before, during and after the event.

General Manager of Medivents Consult, Henri Senyo Penni, expressed appreciation to the company for keeping faith in them and joining the third edition of the race.

He said his outfit has been working hard to make the 2024 edition of the race an improved one.

“We have, over the years, had our challenges, but we are bent on making amends and having one of the best brands in Ghana when it comes to marathon,” he noted.

Commercial Manager of GWO SEVO Solutions Ghana Limited, Kwame Oben Nuamah, said his outfit was committed to the event, hence the renewal of the contract.

“We are committed to the annual Homowo Marathon, and we shall continue to support them to grow and be one of the biggest brands in Ghana,” he noted.

The 2024 edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon is part of activities endorsed by the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) for the annual Homowo celebrations.