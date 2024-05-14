Thrills @ TGMA Xperience Concert In Cape Coast

Stonebwoy

The annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards Xperience Concert, which took place at Cape Coast’s Robert Mensah Stadium last Saturday, was a really entertaining event.

Organised by Charterhouse, the event brought together thousands of Ghanaian musicians and music enthusiasts on one stage to commemorate Ghanaian music.

Attendees were excitedly anticipating performances by some of Ghana’s biggest musical performers, such as Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Adina, Guru, and others.

After being treated to an incredible roster of acts that continued far into the early hours of the morning, they patiently waited for more than three hours until the rain eventually stopped.

Renowned reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy was among the night’s best acts, delivering some unforgettable performances of his hit songs.

He performed several dancing routines live on stage for the ecstatic spectators. With a great deal of enthusiasm, he attacked the stage and eventually gave some of his energy to the audience, who screamed and sang along to every song he performed.

When King Paluta also rocked the stage, he had been nominated for Best New Artiste of the Year.

During his turn on stage, multiple Songwriter of the Year winner Kofi Kinaata also gave a magnificent performance.

The Takoradi-based artiste thrilled the audience with some of his timeless hit singles, including ‘Confession’, ‘Thy Grace,’ and some songs on his newly released ‘Kofi oo Kofi’ Extended Play (EP).

The night also witnessed some outstanding performances from renowned gospel musician Nacee, Adina, Olivetheboy, Alapta Man, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu