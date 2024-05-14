Toulouse Spoil Mbappé Send Off Party

Kylian Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain were stunned in a 3-1 home defeat by Toulouse on Sunday, as the newly-crowned champions suffered only their second loss in Ligue 1 this season on a night in which they celebrated their title and bid farewell to star player Kylian Mbappé.

Luis Enrique’s side struggled for form after their midweek Champions League semifinal loss to Borussia Dortmund, falling again at home to remain on 70 points from 32 games, six clear of second-placed AS Monaco, with two games remaining.

“This defeat spoils the party a bit. It’s always frustrating, even if you’re champion, to lose like that in front of your home crowd,” PSG forward Ousmane Dembele told Canal+.

“We need to rethink things after a defeat and not lose like that at home, even if we are champions.”

Mbappé, who confirmed on Friday that he will leave PSG at the end of the season, opened the scoring after eight minutes with a fine finish into an open goal following a pinpoint clearance from goalkeeper Arnau Tenas.

“The fans have paid Mbappé the tribute he deserved, he is a club legend despite his youth,” Luis Enrique said. “He still has a couple of games left with us, but I wish him the best of luck with his career.”

Dembele added: “He gave so much to the club, he did so much. We’re happy with everything he’s done, he’s grown up well at PSG, he’s achieved so much, he’s a PSG legend. We’re proud of him.”

Toulouse equalised five minutes later through Thijs Dalling, who coolly slotted home from close range before Yann Gboho put the visitors ahead with a superb curling effort into the top right corner in the 68th minute.