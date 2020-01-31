Disciplined Ladies Tasked To Join Miss Ghana 2020

Rebecca Kwabi

The organiser of the Miss Ghana pageant, Exclusive Events Ghana Limited (EEGL), says it is still committed to producing beauty queens who will prioritise serving their country via the pageant’s charity organisation and social intervention programmes.

The 2020 edition of the country’s oldest pageant is scheduled to come off at the end of April at the National Theatre in Accra.

It was launched on Wednesday, January 29 at the Tang Palace in Accra.

There would also be an audition in Accra on February 29 to select potential queens.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EEGL, Inna Patty, who spoke at the launch ceremony, encouraged well-cultured, disciplined and intelligent ladies to take part in the 2020 event.

“At EEGL, we are inspired by 2020. It is a unique year in which we hope to achieve our most important goal of finding young women who are really passionate about what the Miss Ghana brand symbolises. Patriotic young ladies who are ready to carry the Ghana flag with purpose and pride both at home, abroad and for the rest of their lives,” she said.

“I know there are beautiful, cultured, intelligent and disciplined young ladies out there. Do please join the Miss Ghana wagon, so together, we can fulfil our shared interest,” she added.

She also revealed that the organisation would allow participation from young Ghanaian women from the Diaspora.

Over the years, the Miss Ghana pageant has carved an impressive niche as that pageant that generates awareness to various socio-economic problems, collaborates with government institutions and corporate firms in sending relief to various deserving communities across the country.

EEGL disclosed that this year’s event won’t be just about beauty.

Miss Ghana 2019 Rebecca Kwabi, who also spoke at the event, described her reign as eventful.

“Through this journey, I have had a lot of privileges and I must admit that it has been under the commitments, hard work and tactical discipline of Exclusive Events, amongst others.

I have become tougher and more focused through it all (even including the criticisms and mockery from the media). Thankfully, Miss Ghana Foundation remains focused on its beauty with a purpose agenda, which is for the benefit of the larger society,” she indicated.

Wednesday’s launch was attended by showbiz personalities, sponsors and traditional rulers. Among them were Okyeame Kwame, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Nii Adjetey (Abokobi Mantse), Nii Narku Teinor III and a host of others, with Edem Smith as the MC.

By Francis Addo