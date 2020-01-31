Europe-Bound Nigerian Stowaways Land In Ghana

The suspected stowaways in the custody of the port security

THREE NIGERIAN suspected stowaways on board a ship have been arrested at the Tema Port in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects — Isaac Daniel, 32; Stephen Nuta, 28, and Kelvin Popoola, 26 — reportedly boarded the vessel from Apapa Port in Lagos, Nigeria, with the hope of travelling to Spain but landed in Ghana instead.

A search conducted on them when they were apprehended by the Tema Marine Police revealed alcoholic beverages, provisions and a hammer.

They are expected to be arraigned with charges of conspiracy to stow away contrary to section 23(1) of the criminal procedure code and Section 179(1) of the Shipping Act 645/2003.

The Tema Port Security Manager, Colonel Joseph Punamane Malik, explained that the suspects sneaked on board the vessel, MV Unity, from Apapa Port, thinking the vessel was heading towards Europe.

Unfortunately for them, the vessel was rather heading towards Ghana to discharge general goods at the Tema Port. He said they were seen hiding inside a small compartment behind the vessel’s propeller.

Colonel Malik revealed that one of the suspects had committed a similar offence last year and deported to Nigeria, adding “he has committed the offence again because the punishment meted out to stowaways is not deterrent enough.”

He said the issue of stowaways being disembarked at the Tema Port was becoming a major concern, but measures would be put in place to make the venture unattractive.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema