Don’t Drop Your Guard, Covid-19 Still a Threat – Dr. Letsa

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, has cautioned Ghanaians, particularly residents of the Volta Region not to drop their guard against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the medical doctor and public health specialist, the habit of handwashing with soap, use of alcohol based sanitisers, social distancing, wearing of nose masks and face shields among other safety protocols which were religiously adhered to in the early days of the virus should not be ceased.

Instead, it should be intensified because the virus is still in the country and the rate of infection is increasing, putting everyone at risk. As at the last update from the Ghana Health Service, the total active cases are 1427 with 172 new cases and 323 deaths. So far, 50,376 cases have been confirmed. Out of which 48,626 have either been recovered or discharged.

Dr. Letsa gave the caution in Ho when the Volta region took its turn in the third phase of the national disinfection and clean-up exercise which covered markets, lorry parks, institutions and other public places.

Speaking at the Ho Central market where the exercise officially commenced at about 6:40am last Tuesday, November 17, 2020, the Regional Minister noted that the exercise forms part of measures put in place to ensure that all markets and public places are fumigated and disinfected to control the Corona virus and kill other viruses, germs and bacteria. The various Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the region have also undertaken similar exercises.

He noted that although the exercise was part of measures to prevent a second wave in the country, the real antidote to stopping the second wave is the attitude of the populace, thus adhering strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols even when it seems like life is normal.

Dr. Letsa who survived from the virus had said after his recovery months ago that he will never wish the Covid-19 experience on anyone.

Benard Danso Ntow, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dansworld International Services Limited, the company undertaking the exercise noted that the second wave of the Corona virus is moving at a fast pace across the world, hence urgent measures are required to stop it.

According to him, the company which is well equipped and resourced is using atomisers, foggers, and knapsack sprayers, well trained staff among others to undertake the job. Nonetheless, the public, the security and personnel from the health, environment and sanitation departments are all joining forces to make the exercise a success, he stressed.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)