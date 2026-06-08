Ebola Surveillance, Isolation Systems Activated

Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah with inter agency officials during the tour

The government has activated surveillance and isolation systems at key border posts to help detect and isolate any suspected case of Ebola for treatment.

This came to light when the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, toured the Elubo and Aflao borders to assess the country’s response strategy to the viral infection that broke out in Democratic Republic of Congo in mid-May.

Dr. Ayensu-Danquanh, who is a clinician and surgeon, further pledged swift government action to address identified gaps and strengthen response mechanisms, adding that President John Dramani Mahama had directed the ministry to ensure that the country was ready to respond to any suspected case.

“As a government, it is our duty to ensure that our country and the citizens are safe and that is what we are doing by assessing our response mechanism to this deadly disease,” she said.

Congo outbreak

The deputy minister’s tour formed part of the government’s broader efforts to reinforce disease surveillance and response capacity amid rising regional risks, following recorded Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other central African countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in May declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, underscoring the urgency of Ghana’s preparedness measures to protect citizens and prevent cross-border transmission.

Visits

At the Aflao and Elubo crossings, the Deputy Minister engaged border security agencies, port health officials and local authorities.

Dr. Ayensu-Danquah also led health and local officials to review screening procedures, isolation facilities and coordination mechanisms designed to detect and contain any suspected cases.

She was informed during briefings that screening, surveillance and isolation protocols were already in place, making Ghana ready to deal with potential cases.

However, health and local officials raised concerns over some critical gaps, including inadequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), limited staffing, and deteriorating infrastructure established during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Ayensu-Danquah said the government is moving swiftly to address these shortcomings, with plans to roll out modern, fully equipped border health facilities and boost investments in personnel, logistics and essential supplies to strengthen the country’s frontline healthcare system.

“The government remains committed to ensuring robust surveillance, screening and response mechanisms are in place to protect the health and safety of Ghanaians,” she said.

Govt Health Initiatives

The tour underscores a broader push by the government to prioritise health security, particularly at points of entry where cross-border trade and human movement heighten the risk of disease importation.

Beyond assessing infrastructure, Dr. Ayensu-Danquah’s tour also aimed to strengthen coordination among key agencies, including the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and regional health directorates, while identifying resource and training needs to improve emergency response capacity.

A Daily Guide Report