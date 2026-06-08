Pursue Hard Work Before Visibility – Academic City Graduates Urged

Lecturers and head of Academic City in a group picture

Graduates of Academic City University has been urged to pursue hard work before visibility.

General Manager, City FM and Channel 1 TV, Benard Avle made the call at the University’s 5th Graduation ceremony in Accra during his address to the graduating class as the guest speaker.

He explained that his statement is not to glorify toil but rather emphasise on the wisdom of working in night seasons noting that in an era that highlights visibility over values and prioritises image over integrity, it is important for one to note that great institutions, great nations reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight, but by toil while others slept through the night.

He said, “I urge you to learn to work in the night seasons. This is the power of a root system, a root is deep, a root is unseen, a root keeps the tree grounded and a root sustains life”.

He added that the test for graduates in the real market space is harnessing resources to create positive change which requires a mixture commitment to excellence, a dedication to integrity and a relentless pursuit of innovation.

He stressed that the university has made a huge investment in its students for the past few years and it is the turn of the graduates to justify that investment by letting their light shine before the nation.

He said, “The ethos of this investment must shine through all you do”.

He further urged the graduates to put results ahead of reward.

President of the university, Prof. Fred McBagonluri, stated that the school has invested heavily in programmes such as entrepreneurship, engineering, robotics, artificial intelligence, communication arts, business, and innovation ecosystems to challenge students to develop solutions that address world problems.

“Through initiatives such as a technology and entrepreneurship center, students have been challenged to develop solutions that address real world problems and create measurable impact,” he said.

He told students that in the age of artificial intelligence, the ability to think creatively may become humanity’s most valuable asset stating that innovation requires imagination.

“Innovation requires human beings who are willing to ask questions that nobody else is asking”, he said.

He added that the future will belong to those who can combine technology with empathy, data with wisdom, knowledge with character, and ambition with purpose.

Valedictorian, Setornam Koku Dedey, who graduated with a GPA of 4.0 throughout studying Engineering, stated that success is not achieved alone. “Success is rarely something you achieve alone, it requires commitment, and it requires people who show up for you, even when you think of leaving,” he added.

This year Academic City University recorded the highest number of graduates totalling 157 students with first degree and four Master’s Degree graduates.

By Florence Adom Asamoah