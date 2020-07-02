ECG Power Queens Supports Koforidua Prisons

The Eastern Regional Power Queens Club of the Electricity Company of Ghana has donated items worth GH₡6,000 to support the Koforidua Prisons in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The items donated include 25 cartons of assorted drinks, 5 cartons of the razor, 25, cartons of bar soap, 4 cartons of toothpaste, 3 cartons of a toothbrush, 3 gallons of liquid soap, 2 boxes of pain reliever drugs, 10 cartons of toilet tissue and 800 pieces loaves of bread.

The President of the Eastern Power Queens club, Evelyn Ayayi presenting the items stated that as part of the club’s social responsibility, the club annually makes such donations to institutions within the region and that due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is appropriate to donate to the Koforidua prisons since Prisoners are part of the vulnerable in society.

She said the impact of Covid-19 pandemic is global and does not discriminate, and that there are vulnerable groups in society that require urgent attention.

“Prisoners are among the most vulnerable to disease outbreaks, and COVID-19 is a real threat to prison health, and it is appropriate to reach out to our friends in prisons in times like these”, she added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Koforidua Prisons, DSP Adekerker Charles Teye expressed the service’s appreciations to the Power Queens Club and said the items would be distributed accordingly to the 700 inmates.

According to DSP Teye, it is the responsibility of society to care for inmates since anyone could end up in prison at any time.

He appealed to society not to consider inmates as outcasts and that it is important to show love and care towards prisoners.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua