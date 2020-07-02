GAFCSC Donates Desks To School

Rear Admiral Moses Beick-Baffour presenting the desks to Madam Rose Braimah

The Moete Basic School in the Luon Electoral Area in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater-Accra Region has taken delivery of 50 dual desks donated by the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC).

The GAFCSC said the donation, which was in response to a request by the school, was done in collaboration with the Forestry Commission (FC).

The Commandant of GAFCSC, Rear Admiral Moses Beick- Baffour, who made the presentation on behalf of the college, said the school was touched by the plight of the students after the headmistress had put in a request.

According to him, since the area formed part of the training grounds of the college’s senior division course, the GAFCSC decided to help furnish the classrooms in support of academic work.

Rear Admiral Beick-Baffour said the college did not have the means to purchase the desks so it approached the Forestry Commission for support.

“The Forestry Commission donated woods to us and some financial assistance also came from other organizations, and we engaged carpenters from the timber market to make the desks for the school,” he said.

The Executive Director of the Wild Life Division of the FC, Bernard Asamoah Boateng, said the FC was also touched by the request and it decided to contribute its widow’s mite towards the development of the human capital.

He expressed gratitude to the GAFCSC for giving the commission the opportunity to be part of the success story of Moete Basic School.

The Headmistress of Moete Basic School, Rose Braimah, thanked the GAFCSC and the commission for the benevolent gesture.

She said apart from desks, the school lacked several other facilities, including computers for the ICT laboratory, potable water, toilet facility among others.

By Linda Tenyah –Ayettey