Electronic Security Institute Inaugurated In Accra

An Electronic Security Training Institute (ESTI) established to provide training certification and education for electronic security and life safety industry has been inaugurated in Accra.

The institute, set up in April 2022 by Response One Ghana Limited, to be a leading provider of training certification and continuing education for Ghana’s evolving electronic security and life safety industry, it was targeted as a hub to offer training for students in courses such as security, fire and sale certification.

It is also to give an alternative path to technical students who are techn inclined to have a career in the electronic security industry.

Certified Alarm Technician- (CAT) Level 1, Certified Video Technician (CVT), Certified Systems Integrator (CSI), Certified Service Technician (CST), Certified Security Systems Integrator (CSSI), Certified Alarm Technician (CAT) I, and Certified Security Sales (CSS) among others are courses to be ran.

These courses are certified by the Electronic Security Association (ESA) of the United States of America.

At the grand opening of the institute few days ago, founder of Response One Ghana Limited, mother company of the institute, George Anderson said on completion of the one month course, students will be supported with a dealership programme, where they would be appointed to certain companies and given discounted products to work with.

He pointed out that the institute is in the process of acquiring further certification from the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET).

Anderson noted that the institute has a full scholarship and discount scheme to cater for brilliant but underprivileged students unable to complete due to financial constraints.

“…also, as part of our Social Corporate Responsibility, ESTI is offering a 30 per cent discount to all female applicants while corporate bodies would enjoy an exclusive 20 per cent discount on the total course fees for the registration of three or more participants from a company,” Deputy Director-General National Patrol Department of the Ghana Police Service ACP Rev. Laurencia Akorli, who was the Special Guest of Honour said the technological space has become so dangerous and there are too many flaws when it comes to electronic security in Ghana.

However with the coming into being of ESTI, she expressed the hope that Ghanaians would take advantage of the training to get the required knowledge in helping prevent crime of any form. On his part ACP Rev. Oscar Kofi Amevenku, Director, Community Policing Unit, Tesano-Accra said his outfit finds the institute a very important ally in the discharge of their duty as a proactive policing force and rapid crime prevention service, and for this they are happy for the introduction of ESTI.