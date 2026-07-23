Elikplim Commissions Renovated Taifa KG Block

Faustina Elikplim Akurugu

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, has commissioned a newly renovated kindergarten (KG) block at the Taifa Community School on Tuesday July 21, 2026, as part of efforts to improve teaching and learning and create a conducive environment for early childhood education.

The renovation project was fully sponsored by Imperial Homes through its Imperial Charity Foundation.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Elikplim Akurugu expressed profound appreciation to Imperial Homes and its Imperial Charity Foundation for partnering with her to improve educational infrastructure in the constituency.

She described education as one of the pillars of her development agenda and reiterated her commitment to investing in initiatives that would improve the quality of education for children across Dome-Kwabenya.

“I sincerely thank Imperial Homes and the Imperial Charity Foundation for responding positively to our call to renovate this kindergarten block. This project demonstrates what partnerships between the private sector and public institutions can achieve for our children,” she stated.

The MP noted that beyond the renovation of the Taifa Community School KG Block, her office has undertaken several educational interventions across the constituency.

According to her, these include the distribution of desks to schools, the supply of exercise books to pupils, the presentation of mathematical sets to Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates, the renovation of the Kwabenya Senior High School library, the provision of financial support to students entering Senior High School, the payment of school fees for needy students through the Elikplim Scholarship Scheme and the distribution of school uniforms to deserving pupils.

She assured residents that education would remain a top priority of her office.

The Ga East Municipal Chief Executive, Edmund Agboh, commended the initiative and urged both teachers and pupils to take good care of the renovated facility.

He emphasised that maintaining the classroom block would ensure that future generations also benefit from the investment.

“This facility belongs to all of us. Let us protect it, maintain it properly and use it to provide quality education for our children,” he advised.

The Municipal Director of Education for Ga East, Eric Sey, also expressed appreciation to the MP and Imperial Homes for supporting education in the municipality.

He assured the gathering that the Education Directorate would ensure the renovated facility is properly utilised and maintained to enhance teaching and learning.

“We are grateful to the Member of Parliament and Imperial Homes for this intervention. We assure you that this facility will be put to good use to support the education and development of our children,” he said.

In separate interviews, some heads of schools praised the MP for her continued investment in education.

Madam Dorcas, a headteacher, described the renovated block as a major boost to early childhood education, saying it would provide a safer and more comfortable learning environment for pupils.

Morris Andrew Quaye, another headteacher, commended the collaboration between the MP and Imperial Homes, noting that such partnerships were essential in addressing infrastructure challenges in public schools.

The Headmaster, Godfred Tenkorang, also expressed gratitude to Mrs. Akurugu for what he described as her numerous educational interventions within the constituency.

He said the renovated KG block would significantly improve teaching and learning while demonstrating the MP’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of school children.

The commissioning ended with a tour of the renovated kindergarten block amid excitement from pupils, teachers and community members.