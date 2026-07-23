Young Creatives Connect With Prof. Ladé Wosornu At Maiden SAMP Edition

The young creatives with Prof. Ladé Wosornu

The Schools Arts Mentorship Programme, SAMP Train, has been launched to bridge the gap between emerging talents and established creatives in Ghana’s arts ecosystem.

The maiden edition was held at Seeds After The Order of Christ Academy (SATOC), with students engaging legendary poet and author, Professor Ladé Wosornu.

Organised by Playhouse.kom in partnership with the Professor Ladé Wosornu Trust and SATOC Academy, the session connected a new generation of creatives with a writer whose works they have studied in class for years.

The programme, dubbed, ‘the SATOC Academy Art Mentorship Programme with Professor Ladé Wosornu’, featured an infographic presentation of selected poems by the professor, followed by reviews and live performances by the students.

Participants also had a one-on-one engagement with Prof. Wosornu on his writing journey, creative process, life experiences as both an astute surgeon and poet, and guidance on building a successful career as an author.

SAMP Train was designed to fill a critical gap in Ghana’s creative arts space by creating direct mentorship opportunities between budding artists and successful industry figures.

According to the organisers, subsequent editions will feature other established creatives across poetry, theatre, music and visual arts to inspire and guide students nationwide.

The maiden edition was described by teachers and students as “an inspiring and beautiful experience” that brought classroom literature to life.

A Daily Guide Report