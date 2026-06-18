Emotional Messi Inspires Argentina To Victory

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi revealed he was overcome with emotion during Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup because of personal challenges unrelated to football.

The Argentina captain, making his 200th international appearance, delivered a memorable performance with a hat-trick as the reigning world champions opened their title defence in style.

After curling home a superb opener in the 18th minute, the 38-year-old was seen wiping away tears while celebrating with his teammates.

Speaking after the match, Messi explained that his emotions stemmed from difficult moments he had endured away from the game.

“I went through some difficult days, but I’m grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it,” he said.

The hat-trick was Messi’s first at a World Cup and saw him draw level with former Germany striker Miroslav Klose on 16 goals as the competition’s all-time leading scorer.

He also became the first player to appear at six FIFA World Cups, exactly 20 years after making his tournament debut.

Messi’s display helped Argentina secure their first opening-match victory at a World Cup as defending champions, having previously lost their opening games in 1982 and 1990.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had faced fitness concerns before the tournament after suffering muscle fatigue while playing for Inter Miami, but he quickly silenced any doubts with a masterclass performance.

Substituted after 80 minutes to a standing ovation, Messi received glowing praise from teammate Alexis Mac Allister.

“There are no words to describe him,” Mac Allister said. “He is our most important player. We need to build a team around him, and we are doing it.”

Argentina next face Austria in Group J on June 22.