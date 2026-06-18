Haaland Double Powers Norway Past Iraq In World Cup Return

Erling Haaland was man of the match

Erling Haaland marked his FIFA World Cup debut with two goals as Norway defeated a determined Iraq side 4-1 in their opening Group I match at Boston Stadium.

The Manchester City striker continued his remarkable international scoring form, taking his tally to 57 goals in 51 appearances for Norway as the Scandinavian nation celebrated its first World Cup match in 28 years with a victory.

Despite making their first World Cup appearance in 40 years, Iraq started confidently and matched Norway for long periods.

However, the breakthrough came shortly after the first-half hydration break when David Moller Wolfe delivered a low cross from the left for Haaland to slide home at the far post.

Iraq responded impressively and deservedly equalised in the 39th minute. Amir Al-Ammari’s cross found Aymen Hussein, who powered a header beyond the goalkeeper to level the scores.

The parity lasted only four minutes. Under pressure from Haaland, veteran goalkeeper Jalal Hassan hesitated over a back-pass inside his six-yard box, allowing the Norwegian striker to block the clearance and watch the ball ricochet into the net.

Iraq continued to threaten before the break, creating several chances through Ibrahim Bayesh, Ali Al-Hamadi and Akam Hashim, but failed to find another equaliser.

Norway secured breathing space in the 76th minute when substitute Leo Ostigard headed in a Martin Odegaard corner.

Deep into stoppage time, Haaland’s looping header across goal was inadvertently turned into his own net by Hussein, sealing a convincing victory.

The match also saw a historic moment as substitute Zidan Iqbal became the first player of Pakistani heritage to feature in a men’s World Cup.

The win gives Norway a strong start to their campaign, while Iraq’s search for a first-ever World Cup point continues.