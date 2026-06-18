Vice President H.E. Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang with the playeers

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang paid a morale-boosting visit to the Black Stars in Toronto, urging the team to represent Ghana with pride as they prepared for their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Vice President met players and technical staff at the team’s hotel on Tuesday, accompanied by a delegation that included Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada Prof. Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, and Nana Otuo Siriboe II, who represented Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

Delivering a message on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang encouraged the players to approach the tournament with discipline, unity and determination.

She assured the squad of the nation’s unwavering support and called on them to make Ghanaians proud as they began their World Cup journey.

The delegation was received by Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Okraku and members of the Black Stars Management Committee.

Mr. Okraku expressed appreciation for the visit, describing it as a significant show of confidence in the team.

According to the GFA President, the presence of senior national figures highlighted the importance of the Black Stars to the country and provided extra motivation for the players ahead of the crucial fixture.

BY Wletsu Ransford