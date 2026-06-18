Kylian Mbappe Becomes France Leading Scorer

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe became the highest scorer in France’s history as his sensational double powered Les Bleus to a 3-1 win over Senegal in their Group I World Cup opener in New Jersey.

After equalling Olivier Giroud’s record of 57 goals with a first-time finish from Michael Olise’s defence-splitting pass in the second half, the Real Madrid forward became the outright leading scorer on 58 with a sensational long-range finish in stoppage time.

Mbappe moves to 14 goals at World Cups, putting him only two behind Miroslav Klose and joint-record holder Lionel Messi, who scored a hat-trick in Argentina’s win over Algeria.

Mbappe’s stunning second goal came only two minutes after Senegal substitute Ibrahim Mbaye, a young player billed as the next Mbappe, had pulled one back following a delicate, chipped finish by Bradley Barcola for France’s second of the game.

Earlier, Mbappe had been controversially denied a penalty following a challenge by Sadio Mane when referee Alireza Faghani stuck with his on-field decision despite being sent to the monitor by the VAR.

Faghani appeared to point to the spot as he announced his decision but was in fact signalling for a goal kick, deeming Mbappe to have initiated the contact with Mane.

France’s explosive second-half performance came after a dire first-half showing during which they only mustered one shot despite head coach Didier Deschamps naming a front four of Mbappe, Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue.

Senegal looked the more dangerous side in that period but came to regret their missed chances, with Ismaila Sarr the main culprit having fired over from six yards out in first-half stoppage time.

France, and Mbappe in particular, made them pay.