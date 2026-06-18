Charlie Dior Lists Best, Worst Dressed At Ghana Movie Awards

Yvonne Nelson and Nana Akua Addo

Renowned fashion critic Charlie Dior’s highly anticipated review of the 2026 Ghana Movie Awards red carpet generated significant buzz, with standout looks from stars like Nana Akua Addo and Yvonne Nelson sparking intense debate across social media about the night’s biggest hits and misses.

Ahead of the event, Charlie Dior said that when it comes to movie awards, he’s expecting nothing less than Hollywood-level glamour.

“When I hear ‘Ghana Movie Awards,’ I’m expecting Hollywood glamour, Oscar-worthy elegance, and impeccable fashion. Oh, yes. So, unlike the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), this time we are raising the bar. The bar is very, very high,” he said.

In his usual review, Charlie Dior listed Yvonne Nelson and Nana Akua Addo as the best dressed celebrities on the night, praising Yvonne’s Hagans-designed red gown as a “rebirth” moment even as he critiqued her red carpet styling, saying, “When she arrived on the red carpet, the dress was beautiful, but there was a disconnect between the hair and the dress. I love the natural hair. When she posted the real with the lace-on hair, everything connected. It was elegant, it was effective, it was simple. She didn’t do too much. The way she was working the camera, the way she was moving.”

According to Dior, the colour was absolutely stunning on Yvonne Nelson — commanding without screaming. “The dress was not doing too much, the dress was not begging for attention. This was absolutely stunning. You look beautiful on the red carpet, Yvonne. We appreciate what you bring to the entertainment industry, to fashion, to red carpet culture in Ghana. Cheers to you.”

Speaking on Nana Akua Addo’s dresses, Charlie Dior hailed her two red carpet looks as the defining moment of this year’s Ghana Movie Awards, calling them a story of “growth” and “arrival” for African fashion.

“I appreciate both. This is art for me. The transition to her second look, designed by Meddling Boss was perfect,” he noted. The colour-blocked pink and orange tailoring drew praise: “Can we discuss tailoring? Can we discuss colour blocking? Pink and orange can easily become overwhelming, but this combination was absolutely stunning. If I was going to that event, I would wear something like that,” he added.

For the worst dressed, actress Adu Sarfowaah, wearing a self-made outfit, was awarded the worst on the night.

The Ghana Movie Awards red carpet delivered another dazzling display of style and star power as Ghana’s film industry gathered at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City. Top actors, filmmakers, and entertainment personalities turned out in finely crafted traditional and contemporary outfits, setting the tone for a night of celebration. Fashion took centre stage as celebrities made bold, elegant statements. Style icons including Nana Akua Addo, Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas, Selassie Ibrahim, and Ahuofe Patricia drew attention with standout looks. From intricately designed gowns to rich cultural regalia, the red carpet reflected a strong blend of modern sophistication and Ghanaian heritage.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke