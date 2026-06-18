M.anifest, Kwesi Arthur Reunite For ‘No More Sleep’ Collab

M.anifest and Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian rap heavyweights, M.anifest and Kwesi Arthur, have teamed up again for a new single, ‘No More Sleep’, set for release on June 18 via Mass Appeal Records.

The collaboration marks the duo’s first joint release since their 2018 hit ‘Feels’, a fan-favourite that established their chemistry on the record. That track is still referenced by fans as one of the standout Ghanaian hip-hop collaborations of the past decade.

M.anifest shared stylish artwork showing a figure kicking down a door at sunset — a visual nod to relentless hustle and breaking barriers. Known for blending hip-hop, highlife, and Afrobeats, the rapper brings his global experience and lyrical dexterity to the record.

Kwesi Arthur, celebrated for his Grammy-nominated flows and street anthems, adds his signature energy to the track. Together, the pair promises bars that will shake playlists.

Fans have already filled social media with Ghana flags and fire emojis, hyping the reunion and the duo’s proven chemistry.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke