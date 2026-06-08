‘Environmental Stewardship Is Everyone’s Responsibility’

Mr. Erskine and Nana Kweku Anan II at the event to mark World Environment Day

The Director of Operations at Damang Gold Mine Limited in the Western Region, Mr. Emmanuel Erskine, has reminded Ghanaians that environmental stewardship is no longer an option but an imperative responsibility for all.

He noted that climate change remains one of the greatest environmental challenges facing the world today.

“At Damang and its surrounding communities, we continue to experience changing rainfall patterns, prolonged dry seasons, intense heat and flooding during heavy rains,” he said.

“These realities serve as a reminder that environmental stewardship is no longer an option but a responsibility for all,” he stressed.

Mr. Erskine was speaking at a durbar organised by Damang Gold Mine Limited to commemorate this year’s World Environment Day.

The celebration was held on the theme: “Building a Climate-Resilient Country Through Responsible Stewardship.”

He reaffirmed the mining company’s commitment to supporting climate resilience initiatives within its host communities.

“Our approach to mining goes beyond production. We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, restoring disturbed lands, improving operational efficiency and supporting climate resilience within our host communities,” he stated.

Mr. Erskine indicated that progressive land rehabilitation remains a key component of the company’s environmental strategy.

He noted that the company recognises the need for mining operations to be conducted responsibly and sustainably in order to address environmental challenges effectively.

The Environmental Manager of the company, Dr. Desmond Asare, also observed that unpredictable rainfall patterns, environmental degradation and other climate-related challenges continue to affect countries and industries worldwide.

“This means each of us has a role to play in protecting the environment,” he added.

A Director at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Eric Logo, encouraged participants to plant more trees and report anyone who fells trees indiscriminately to the agency.

He explained that individuals must obtain the necessary permit from the EPA before cutting down trees.

“Before a person cuts down a tree, he or she must be issued a permit by the EPA,” he said.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Damang