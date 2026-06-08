Man Jailed 3 Years For Possessing Tramadol

Convict, Napari Baba Nindow with the restricted drugs

The Tamale Circuit Court, presided over by Francis Asobayire, has sentenced Napari Baba Nindow to three years’ imprisonment with hard labour for possession of restricted drugs without lawful authority.

The convict was arrested on June 2, 2026, by the Northern Regional Special Operations Team, popularly known as “Red Maria,” at Savelugu in the Northern Region.

He was found in possession of quantities of narcotic drugs suspected to be Indian hemp, as well as Tramadol, a restricted drug.

He was subsequently arraigned before the Tamale Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to the charges during proceedings.

The convict is currently being held in police custody pending the completion of mandatory health screening procedures, after which he will be transferred to prison custody to commence serving his sentence.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale