Ernest Opoku Admits To Fabricating Scandalous Bus Story

In a shocking turn of events, gospel musician Ernest Opoku has publicly admitted to fabricating a scandalous story involving alleged sexual misconduct on a VIP bus.

This revelation came during an interview on the popular “Delay Show,” leaving both fans and critics astounded by the musician’s confession.

Ernest Opoku had previously claimed that he experienced a sexually explicit encounter with a woman on a VIP bus.

However, during the interview with the show’s host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, he unequivocally reversed his earlier statement, admitting that the entire narrative was entirely untrue.

In the interview, Ernest Opoku faced tough questions from Deloris Frimpong Manso, who sought to understand why he had initially made such a sensational claim. Opoku responded by stating, “Oh! It is not true. It is true that I said it, but it was false. It is not true because someone sitting in a VIP bus where other people are present, how could such an act occur? For me, I said my own thing. Whatever they want to use it for, it is up to them, but it is not true, and nothing of that sort ever happened.”

This shocking admission has sent shockwaves across the gospel music community and beyond.