Esther Cobbah Joins Int’l PR Association Board

Ms. Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah

Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah, Founder of Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa), has been voted to the board of the globally respected International Public Relations Association to serve a two year term.

This follows her previous term as a co-opted member of the board between 2019 and 2020.

In 2019, the multi-award winning communication specialist became the first Ghanaian to serve on the board of this prestigious organization. She has also been a judge on the association’s globally acclaimed Golden World Awards since 2015.

Peter Agbeko, a member of IPRA in Ghana, said, “I feel really proud to see a fellow Ghanaian serving on the board of an association whose membership is drawn from the world over. Ms. Cobbah will, without doubt, fly the flag of Ghana high with her exceptional capabilities in communications.”

Ms. Cobbah said, “It is indeed an honour to have the opportunity to serve on this board and to help advance the positive impact public relations can have on wellbeing globally. I look forward, particularly, to joining hands with other communications professionals in Africa and globally in helping stimulate development, peace, good health and wellbeing on the continent using communication as a vital tool. I will be challenging the membership with an insistence that Africa matters!”

Phillipe Borremaus, President of IPRA said, “We are delighted to have Ms. Cobbah voted on to the board after her service as a co-opted member. We will continue to be enriched and inspired by her impressive contributions to our work. At IPRA, our global reach is something we celebrate. We aim to use this to be of benefit to the countries from which our membership is derived and to the world at large. We know that ethical, open and trustworthy communications can save and improve lives, bring peace and break down walls of ignorance, especially during this period of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

IPRA was established in 1955, and is the leading global network for PR professionals in their personal capacity.