Exposed: NDC Plots Against Bawumia

The main opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been caught on social media plotting to make Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s visit to the Trobo Constituency as part of his Greater Accra Region campaign tour, unpopular.

The NDC party has vowed to make the Vice President’s campaign unsuccessful by lying about his lack of development initiatives.

In a voice recording which has gone viral on social media, a party organiser was heard informing some executives in the Trobu Constituency about the visit of the Vice President and the need to plan to make the visit unpopular.

The male voice suggested numerous strategies on how to attack the Vice President campaign move to curtail his plan to lead the nation.

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign tour is aimed at interacting with party delegates in the Greater Accra Region, sharing his vision and gaining support for his bid to become the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

Prior to filing his nomination forms with the NPP, Dr. Bawumia had expressed his intention to seek the party’s Presidential candidacy on Twitter and solicited support from party members.

He was accompanied by notable party members, including Ministers when he filed his nomination forms for the party’s Presidential candidacy.

The deadline for nominations for the party’s Presidential candidate has since expired on June 24, 2023 and Dr. Bawumia’s announcement has set the stage for an exciting contest against other potential candidates within the NPP.

With his significant contributions to the party’s victories in the 2016 and 2020 elections, Dr. Bawumia has established himself as a strong contender for the NPP candidature.

The NDC’s plot to make Dr. Bawumia’s visit to the Trobo Constituency unpopular is indicative of the cut-throat politics that will be played out in the lead-up to the 2024 Presidential elections. While the NPP will be hoping to maintain their hold on power, the NDC will be going all out to unseat them. The stakes are high, and the political landscape promises to be a battleground.

By Vincent Kubi