Speaker Bagbin Blows Alarm Over Gyakye Quayson Prosecution

In a recent visit to Media General in Accra, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, expressed his reservations about the ongoing criminal prosecution of James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Assin North.

Bagbin argued that there appears to be selective justice at play, as numerous individuals with similar circumstances as Gyakye Quayson are not being prosecuted.

During his visit, Bagbin stated, “The same thing I complained about, they are still chasing after him, and trying to prosecute him, even in that respect that they are talking about there are many more of us who have the same thing but they are not being prosecuted. That is the country we are in. Once we have selective justice you will never have peace, no peace without justice.”

The Supreme Court previously nullified Gyakye Quayson’s election as MP for Assin North due to his possession of Canadian citizenship while contesting the 2020 election as a Ghanaian citizen.

However, he was re-elected in the Assin North by-election held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Gyakye Quayson now faces charges of perjury and deceiving a public officer.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court adjourned the criminal trial until July 4 to allow Gyakye Quayson’s legal team to file a motion for a stay of proceedings pending appeal at the Court of Appeal. Gyakye Quayson is currently appealing a High Court ruling that his criminal case should be heard on a daily basis.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Mary Yanzuh on June 23, 2023 denied the application by Gyakye Quayson’s lawyers to vary the hearing schedule.

Consequently, the MP-elect would have to appear in court daily from July 4, irrespective of his status as a lawmaker. Gyakye Quayson argues that this ruling violates his right to a fair trial.

The case of Gyakye Quayson has drawn attention to the issue of selective justice in Ghana’s legal system.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has highlighted the need for a more consistent approach in such matters to ensure fairness and ultimately maintain peace in the country.

