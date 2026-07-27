FAGE Donates Coconut Seedlings To Support UG Green Week

Some members of FAGE with some UG students in a group photo

The Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE) has donated coconut seedlings to the organisers of the University of Ghana Green Week 2026 celebrations to support the University’s campus tree-planting campaign.

In a statement issued on Saturday, July 25, 2026, FAGE reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability, youth empowerment and the transformation of the country’s horticultural sector.

The Federation said the donation, undertaken in partnership with the Coconut Federation Ghana (COCOFEG) and AgriOne Technologies, demonstrates a shared vision of nurturing the next generation of “agripreneurs” while promoting climate-smart agriculture, environmental stewardship and export-driven agricultural development.

It noted that, beyond planting trees, the initiative is also about planting ideas, creating opportunities and cultivating a generation that views agriculture as a profitable business, a vehicle for innovation and a solution to youth unemployment.

“Every coconut tree planted today symbolises a lasting investment in food security, climate resilience, wealth creation and Ghana’s green economy,” the statement said.

According to the Federation, the presentation also officially builds momentum towards the Ghana Horticulture Expo 2026, the nation’s premier horticultural investment, trade and innovation event, scheduled to take place from September 3 to 5, 2026, at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra.

It said the Expo would bring together students, young “agripreneurs”, exporters, investors, researchers, development partners, financial institutions and policymakers to unlock new opportunities across Ghana’s horticultural value chains.

“Through exhibitions, investment forums, technology showcases, business matchmaking, youth innovation sessions and policy dialogues, the Expo will provide an unparalleled platform for young people to transform ideas into thriving agribusinesses while connecting with markets, finance, technology and global opportunities,” parts of the statement read.

Receiving the seedlings, the Green Week leadership expressed profound appreciation to FAGE and its partners, describing the donation as a lasting legacy that perfectly complements Green Week’s mission of promoting practical learning, environmental responsibility, entrepreneurship and youth leadership in sustainable agriculture.

In his remarks, the President of FAGE, Davies Narh Korboe, used the opportunity to invite students and young entrepreneurs to attend the Ghana Horticulture Expo 2026.

He described the Expo as a platform where ideas meet opportunities, partnerships are forged and tomorrow’s agribusiness leaders emerge.

The Vice President of the Coconut Federation Ghana (COCOFEG), Kwaku Boateng, also encouraged young Ghanaians to embrace horticulture as a pathway to national development.

“FAGE, COCOFEG and AgriOne Technologies remain committed to working with educational institutions and industry stakeholders to empower Ghana’s youth, accelerate horticultural development and position Ghana as a leading hub for sustainable agriculture and high-value exports,” the statement added.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah