Faith Porter Is Miss Grand Int’l 3rd Runner-Up

Ghana’s representative at the 2025 Miss Grand International, Faith Maria Porter was crowned the third runner-up at the end of the show which was held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The ultimate winner was Emma Tiglao from the Philippines, Sarunrat Puagpipat from Thailand was the 1st runner-Up, followed by Aitana Carolina Jimenez from Spain for 2nd runner-up and Nariman Battikha from Venezuela as the 4th runner-up.

As the only African to be listed among the top five of the show, the 26-year-old beauty queen from the start of the competition had been the favourite of many.

Faith Maria Porter also won the Grand Talent award for her multifaceted talents and engaging stagecraft. Her outfit for the national costume, titled “Mother of the Soil – Essence of Ghana,” showcased Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, symbolising the nation’s fertility, vegetation, and timeless traditions.

With her beauty, intelligence, and passion for humanitarian causes, Faith has impressed judges and audiences alike. Following her crowning, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to congratulate her for the spectacular performance on the world stage.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke