MC Yeboah, Empress Gifty Clash Over Prayer For Husband

Empress Gifty, MC Yeboah

Last Saturday’s United Showbiz late-night show on UTV was filled with heated tension between pundit MC Yaa Yeboah and host Mrs. Empress Gifty Adorye over claims made against her regarding the desire for a good husband.

This misunderstanding was as a result of Empress Gifty’s claims of dedicating prayers to fellow colleague MC Yaa Yeboah to get a good husband in the coming days, during a discussion with Rev. Abboh on matters relating to the late Daddy Lumba’s marital controversies.

During the discussion, Rev. Abboh was heard saying it is an error for a lady to dedicate a prayer for a husband, considering the fact that men including married ones are in abundance and ready for marriage, hence it is needles to make such request from God.

Empress Gifty immediately said, “Oh, this is the prayers I have been praying for MC.” In response, MC Yeboah said, “Empress, please retract that statement, I have not informed you I am in need of a husband, please I beg you.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke