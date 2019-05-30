Farmers Hail COCOBOD Boss

Joseph Boahen Aidoo

Alhaji Alhassan Bukari, the National President of the Ghana Cocoa, Coffee and Sheanut Farmers Association (COCOSHE), has expressed profound gratitude to the Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo, for his “intelligent handling” of matters relating to the welfare of cocoa farmers in the country.

According to him, he was very much grateful for the new measures the COCOBOD Boss had put in place to ensure easy access to him, and for the concerns of farmers to be addressed promptly.

“Your handling of farmers is exceptional,” he said, adding that “you are the only Chief Executive who has come to visit us. You recognise that without cocoa farmers, there is no COCOBOD. So, we thank you very much.”

Mr. Bukari, who was also a member of the Board of Directors of COCOBOD under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, was speaking as the leader of a delegation of regional chief farmers who met with Mr. Boahen Aidoo, on Thursday, 30th May 2019.

“You are unique,” Mr. Bukari told the COCOBOD Chief Executive, noting that “Keep doing what you are doing. What we ask for you is that, the president and the Agriculture Minister, will continue to give you the chance to keep doing a great job for them.”

“After we came to visit you the first time, you came to meet us all again in Kumasi and listened to our views and for that, we are very grateful.”

The COCOSHE National President said the country would benefit immensely if it had more people like the COCOBOD Boss, who has devoted his knowledge and wisdom to help his country.

BY DGN Online