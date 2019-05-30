Asamoah Gyan Enstooled Chief In Hohoe

Asamoah Gyan

The General Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, has been enstooled Development Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.

He was enstooled under the stool name, Ngɔyifia Dɔmenyotɔ Asamoah Gyan of Gbi Traditional Area, Hohoe.

The title, DGN Online gathered, translates as the ‘Kind-hearted, Progressive Chief’.

The enstoolement was done at a colourful ceremony held at the St. Francis College of Education on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

The installation was part of a three day official visit of Chief Gyan to the College in Hohoe and Gbi Tradional Area as a whole from Wednesday May 29, to Friday May 31, 2019.

The Ghanaian international who is one of the highest paid footballers in the country has through his Foundation provided a $3000 (Ghc15000) mechanized borehole water system for the St. Francis College to solve the perennial water crises of the school his mother once attended.

According to a release by his Manager, Samuel Anim Addo, prior to the enstoolment, the gesture was done in honour of his mother, Mama Cecelia Love saying, “this intervention was made easier by the memories of my mum who was a student in this school.”

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)