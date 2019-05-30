Bawumia Visits Bono Region On Ramadan Tour

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Bono Region on Thursday, May 30, 2019, as part of his nationwide Ramadan tour.

Whilst in the Region, the Vice President paid courtesy calls on the traditional leaders and people of Sampa, Menji and Banda-Ahenkro.

DGN Online understands that he later joined his fellow Muslims to pray.

He “urged the people to venerate and accomodate each other’s beliefs. With peace, tranquility and togetherness we can eliminate a lot of social vices in the country.”

According to him, “a united Ghana will ensure steady development.”

BY Melvin Tarlue