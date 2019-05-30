I Didn’t Call For Licensing Of Journalists – Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has denied media reports claiming that he has called for the licensing of journalists in Ghana.

The former President and statesman is reported to have made the call at the launch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) 70th anniversary on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Accra.

However, Mr. Kufuor has dismissed the reports.

He made the denial when a delegation of the GJA visited him at his residence in Accra to thank him for honouring its invitation to launch the Platinum Anniversary.

“I was just explaining a point about how journalists should be circumspect in their work because of the influence they wield. I did not say journalists should be licensed,” Mr. Kufuor is quoted to have said in a statement issued by GJA President, Rowland Affail Monney.

The Personal Assistant to the Former President, Dr Adubofour, also said apart from the speech delivered by Mr Kufuor, there was no occasion – before, during and after the event – that he (Mr Kufuor) granted interview to any reporter or reporters to make such a call, the statement pointed out.

BY Melvin Tarlue