FDA Clears Nutrifoods Ghana To Resume Tasty Tom Production

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has granted authorisation to Nutrifoods Ghana Limited to resume full production and distribution of its flagship Tasty Tom Enriched Tomato Mix following a successful review and compliance verification exercise.

In a letter signed by the Acting Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Manso Opuni, the FDA confirmed that the company had satisfactorily implemented its Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) plan and passed the required laboratory analyses of test-run samples.

The regulatory body, however, indicated that it will continue to monitor production activities under an agreed protocol, including a 15- to 21-day incubation period for all product batches, as well as periodic sampling and testing of raw materials and finished products at the company’s cost.

This development follows a precautionary product recall in August 2025, when Nutrifoods Ghana voluntarily withdrew certain batches of Tasty Tom products that did not fully meet its internal quality standards.

The move, taken under FDA supervision, was described by the company as a reflection of its commitment to consumer safety and product integrity.

In a statement issued by the company, Nutrifoods Ghana expressed appreciation to the FDA for its collaborative approach during the review process, noting that the evaluation involved a rigorous assessment of the company’s factory operations, quality controls, and safety systems.

“We have strengthened our process controls, including extended incubation protocols, to reinforce quality assurance at the highest possible levels,” the statement read.

“This review reaffirms that our production systems and products are fully compliant with national and international standards. We remain committed to delivering food made with integrity, safety, and trust,” the statement indicated.

The company also apologised to consumers for any inconvenience caused during the temporary suspension and assured the public that Tasty Tom products are now back on the market.

For over a decade, Tasty Tom has been a household staple in Ghana, known for its rich flavor and nutritional value.

The brand is part of Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, a joint venture between Olam International and Sanyo Foods, which operates two major processing facilities in Tema, one for culinary products and another for biscuits.

By Belinda Adjei