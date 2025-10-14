Century Aviation Completes Demonstration Flight To Ho

The crew and passengers

Century Aviation Limited, a wholly Ghanaian-owned aviation company, has achieved a new milestone in the nation’s transportation industry with the successful completion of a demonstration flight to Ho Airport.

The flight departed from Kotoka International Airport on September 25, 2025, at 14:40 GMT with 19 passengers aboard a Cessna SkyCourier aircraft.

The journey took approximately 30 minutes, with the aircraft returning to Accra at around 16:35.

The demonstration flight was a collaboration between Century Aviation and Africair, the authorised African representative of Textron Aviation, manufacturers of the SkyCourier.

The two companies have been working together over the past four years to develop a plan for introducing a reliable and efficient air taxi service in Ghana.

Century Aviation aims to operate scheduled passenger and cargo flights to underserved destinations while strengthening its existing charter services for multinational corporations, oil and gas companies, and mining firms.

Essie Anno Sackey, Managing Director of Century Aviation, lauded the safety, efficiency, versatility, and performance of the SkyCourier aircraft.

“We are particularly impressed with two things. First, the ease with which you can reconfigure the internal space for passengers or cargo depending on the flight requirements.

“Secondly, the SkyCourier’s ability to take off and land on various runway surfaces allows us to serve underserved destinations in Ghana and across West Africa, which is central to our expansion plans,” she said.

The Cessna SkyCourier is a low-maintenance, twin-engine, high-wing turboprop aircraft capable of transporting up to 19 passengers with luggage. It is designed for passenger comfort, offering extra legroom, USB charging ports, and windows along every row.

The aircraft has a maximum cruise speed of 389 km/h, an operating altitude of 25,000 ft, and a maximum range of 1,704 km.

Additionally, the SkyCourier can be operated by a single pilot and has a cargo capacity of 6,000 pounds, making it suitable for both passenger and freight operations.

Established in April 2009, Century Aviation Ltd specialises in providing safe and efficient aviation services to high-demand sectors such as oil and gas, mining, and other critical industries.

The company holds both an Air Carrier License (ACL) and an Airline Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and is also registered with the Petroleum Commission.

‎A Business Desk Report