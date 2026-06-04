CSU Expands Academic Frontiers With New Doctoral Degree

Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante addressing the gathering

Christian Service University (CSU) has taken a major step in its academic development with the launch of its first doctoral programme, the Doctor of Ministry (D.Min.) in Christian Leadership and Management.

The programme, which was officially launched at the university’s auditorium in Kumasi on Monday, is expected to equip Christian leaders and professionals with advanced theological, leadership and management skills to address contemporary challenges facing the church and society.

The launch ceremony brought together academics, church leaders, students, alumni, government officials and other stakeholders from across the country.

Delivering the keynote address on the theme, “Bridging Scholarship and Practice: The Role of the Doctor of Ministry in Contemporary Church and Societal Leadership,” Chancellor of CSU, Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, described the programme as a significant intervention aimed at producing reflective and transformational leaders.

According to him, the Doctor of Ministry degree occupies a unique position between academic scholarship and practical ministry, enabling leaders to combine theological reflection with real-world problem-solving.

He explained that unlike traditional research-oriented doctoral programmes, the D.Min. is specifically designed for practitioners who remain actively engaged in ministry and leadership while pursuing advanced academic studies.

“The Doctor of Ministry bridges scholarship and practice by equipping leaders to interpret complex realities with theological depth and respond with wisdom, innovation and practical competence,” he stated.

Prof. Asante noted that the changing dynamics of society and ministry require leaders who can navigate issues such as declining trust in institutions, technological advancement, mental health challenges, social fragmentation, ethical dilemmas and changing forms of community life.

He said the programme would prepare leaders to analyse congregational and societal issues, conduct applied research and develop innovative solutions rooted in Christian principles.

Transformational Vision

In a welcome address, the Acting Vice-Chancellor described the launch as a landmark achievement in the history of the university.

He noted that the programme represents a major contribution to CSU’s strategic agenda of expanding graduate education, strengthening research capacity and enhancing academic relevance.

He explained that the introduction of the doctoral programme aligns with the university’s vision of impacting humanity through Christ-centred education and transformational scholarship.

“This launch is not merely the introduction of a new academic programme. It is the unveiling of a vision to equip Christian leaders for greater impact in ministry, governance, organisational leadership and national transformation,” he stated.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor further disclosed that the programme would contribute to the generation of new knowledge through research, publications, conferences and practical ministry engagement.

He said it would also provide a platform for contextual theology and leadership models capable of addressing the unique challenges facing the African Church and society.

He expressed appreciation to faculty members, administrators, church leaders and other stakeholders whose contributions made the development of the programme possible.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi