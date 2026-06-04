‘I Underwent Facial Surgery Because Of Bullies’

Priscywan

TikToker, Priscywan, has revealed that after years of uncensored trolling on social media for her facial features, she had to undergo facial surgery to correct the abnormalities.

Speaking on Emelia Brobbey’s “Okukuseku” talk show, Priscywan stated that a beauty facial surgeon reached out to her on TikTok after observing the numerous hate coming from the comments section. “You see, with the contents that I produced, my face always show and there were a lot of bullying towards me, because I have a symmetrical face. So a lady DM me saying she is into facial profiling and she has witnessed the bullies and want to help. I gladly agreed provided if she will pay me and have the surgery for free, which she agreed (sic),” she disclosed.

When asked whether she is done with surgery, Priscywan stated that she intends to have an extensive surgery in the coming days, saying, “What I want to achieve with my face I haven’t gotten it yet, so I have plans of undergoing surgery itself to appreciate my beauty.”

Priscywan (Priscilla Addae), known for her boldness and outspoken commentary, rose to fame by mimicking local personalities and has since expanded into hosting, acting, and discussing lifestyle, relationship, and social issues.

She regularly features on Ghanaian entertainment TV, such as The Afternoon Show (TV3) and Okukuseku The Talk Show (Adom TV).

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke