Floods Displace 500 In Kpetoe

Heavy and intermittent rains on Monday triggered severe flooding in Kpetoe in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region, displacing about 500 people, destroying homes and farmlands, and cutting off traffic on the Ho-Denu Highway.

As of the early hours of Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the Tordze River had overflowed its banks, with fast-moving floodwaters completely submerging the Kpetoe Bridge, rendering it impassable and forcing the suspension of vehicular traffic along the major highway.

The flooding also inundated several communities, destroying homes, farms and livestock, while bringing commercial and social activities in the area to a virtual standstill.

The Agotime-Ziope District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Courage Agba, confirmed the incident in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, saying that although the floods had caused extensive destruction, no fatalities had been recorded.

According to him, an estimated 500 residents had so far been displaced by the disaster.

Mr. Agba identified the worst-hit communities as Agorve, Aborme, Asito, Afetor Yesu Kope and nearby Kpekuita, where floodwaters swept through homes and farmlands, leaving many families counting heavy losses.

He disclosed that personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) had been deployed to the affected communities to assist with rescue operations and support stranded residents, while NADMO continued to assess the extent of the damage.

The submerged bridge also disrupted transportation along the Ho-Denu Highway, a major road linking several communities in the Volta Region, leaving motorists and commuters stranded as authorities monitored the situation.

One of the victims, Joshua Adzri, recounted how he rushed home after receiving a distress call from his family.

“I received a phone call that our house was flooding, so I rushed home to save our belongings. Unfortunately, the water rose so quickly that I could only pack a few items before the flood overwhelmed the house. We lost many of our possessions and are now staying with friends on higher ground,” he said.

Mr. Adzri appealed to the government, NADMO and other humanitarian organisations to urgently assist affected residents.

“We need immediate assistance because many families have lost everything. We appeal to the relevant authorities to support us with relief items and help us recover from this disaster,” he added.

Residents across the affected communities are also calling for urgent humanitarian assistance, including food, temporary shelter, clothing and medical supplies, as authorities continue to assess the full extent of the destruction.

From Daniel K Orlando, Ho