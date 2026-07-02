Four Suspected Drug Peddlers Arrested

The suspects

An intelligence-led police operation has led to the arrest of four suspected drug peddlers at identified drug hotspots in Kunsu in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects, who were arrested during an operation on Friday, June 26, 2026, have been identified as Issaka Musah, 22; Amankwah Emmanuel, 25; Kwame Boateng, 32; and Appiah Prince, 23.

The police also retrieved a locally manufactured pistol, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, a whitish powdery substance believed to be cocaine, quantities of suspected Tramadol and red capsules, as well as cash believed to be proceeds from the illicit drug trade.

Confirming the arrests in a statement, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, through DSP Godwin Ahianyo, said the operation formed part of efforts to clamp down on the sale, trafficking and use of illicit drugs in the Mankranso District.

“The Mankranso District Police Command arrested four suspected drug peddlers during an intelligence-led operation conducted at identified locations within Kunsu Township in the Ashanti Region.

“The operation, which took place in the early hours of Friday, June 26, 2026, forms part of the Ghana Police Service’s sustained efforts to clamp down on the trafficking and peddling of illicit drugs and other related criminal activities within the district,” he said.

DSP Ahianyo said items retrieved from the suspects included a locally manufactured pistol loaded with two BB rounds of ammunition, quantities of suspected Tramadol, red capsules, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, a whitish powdery substance wrapped in paper suspected to be cocaine, and GH¢5,647.40, believed to be proceeds from the alleged illicit trade.

He said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects had allegedly admitted ownership of the recovered exhibits.

According to him, the suspects remain in police custody assisting with investigations and will be arraigned before court after investigations are completed.

DSP Ahianyo appealed to the public to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information to help identify and apprehend criminals.

He reaffirmed the Ghana Police Service’s commitment to combating drug-related offences and organised crime in the region.

From I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi