Freddie Blay Protests Multimedia’s Mischievous Video Clip

Freddie Blay

Blay and Associate Law firm belonging to former National Chairman of NPP, has lodged a letter of protest, registering its grievance to Multimedia Ghana Limited, a local media outlet, expressing their dissatisfaction with a recent personal profile interview conducted with Hon. Freddie W.A Blay, a prominent figure in the political scene.

The interview took place on the 26th of February 2024.

According to the letter, Hon. Blay initially declined numerous requests from the station’s staff to grant an interview regarding Blay’s personal life and political career.

However, after further persuasion, they decided to allow a journalist from the station to conduct the interview in Blay’s home. The interview lasted for over 40 minutes and covered a variety of topics but primarily focused on Blay’s personal and political journey.

Hon. Blay claims that he recently discovered a video extract from the interview circulating on multiple social media platforms and political arenas.

He alleges that the station’s producers and editors deliberately edited the content to create a negative impression of him.

Specifically, Hon. Blay mentions a portion of the interview in which he mistakenly mentioned the wrong political party’s name.

He believes that any discerning journalist would have either corrected the mistake or omitted it from the final edit.

However, he accuses the station’s team of intentionally highlighting the error and incorporating other parts of the interview to distort the impression he was trying to make.

Hon. Blay criticizes the station for participating in what he refers to as “soundbite clickbait journalism,” claiming that their actions contribute to the spread of fake news on social media.

He highlights the importance of honest and responsible journalism and emphasizes that a reputable organization such as theirs should adhere to these principles.

In the letter, Hon. Blay urges the management of the Multimedia Group, the parent company of Joy Prime, the station that conducted the interview , to take action against the team responsible for the interview.

He requests that they rectify the misrepresentation and correct the false impression created by the edited content, as it has affected his reputation in the public eye.

A copy of the letter was also sent to the National Media Commission to bring attention to the matter and seek their intervention.

Blay and Associate Law Firm expects a prompt response from the station management and hopes that necessary measures will be taken to rectify the situation and prevent similar incidents in the future.

By Vincent Kubi