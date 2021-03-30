Funny Face Declares New Beginning as He writes Emotional Letter to Babymama

Vannessa

Award-winning Ghanaian comedy actor, Funny Face has vowed to his babymama, Vannessa, not to repeat his mistakes he committed in the past as he begins a new chapter of his life.

In a long emotional letter sighted by DGN Online on his Instagram page, Funny Face narrated the ordeal he passed through just to have his family back and his readiness to marry Vanessa so that she can bring their kids.

He made this known after he dropped a picture of her and the children and added a touching emotional letter to the post.

He wrote “#StartingAllOverAgain #NewLife #NewBeginning …All my world in one picture plus one “ Aseda “ their senior sister .. 4 Beautiful girls 🔥❤️🙏🎉 .. Daddy have to lose everything he has to see the gold and diamond 💎 JEHOVAH gave him , Daddy had to sleep in a police cell to know how empty he is without you girls and your mother”.

“I have to come to a point of my breath seizing almost at da point of death to know what a beautiful family JEHOVAH has given me .. I have to come close of loosing my mind and be taking to da Psychiatric for your mother to bring you girls to see me to gain my sanity .. especially KIMBERLYN.. Daddy had not seen u before until I almost lost my mind”

“But when I held you dat day .. and u looked at me and smile 😊.. girl .. all da anger in me , every pain in me , vanished into thing air .. and I was ever ready to lay my life down for you girls again .. how long are we humans living on dis earth for me not to give you girls a better start to life .. I can live in tatters , hustle and clean gutters to make sure u girls get da best of everything”.

“Am ready to come marry ur mother and bring you girls home 🏡.. ever ready to sacrifice everything for ur happiness . I want you girls to look back and say what a father we had someday when am no more .. A father who is and ever ready to sacrifice everything for our happiness”.

.”oh yes 🙌! Daddy will be coming to KUMASI now “ KUMERICA “ ..soon ! And trust me it’s gonna be beautiful ❤️🔥💎 ..MUMMY will tell you girls .. DADDY is a warrior.. DADDY is a fighter .. HE never gives up no matter what ! Ready to do dis for u girls and ur Mother !! I LOVE YOU VANNESSA 🔥❤️💋💎🙏 .. now just like a diamond”.

“DADDY have to go through all dis brutality almost loosing my life .. to become “ DA PERFECT DAD “ for you girls .. For life is for life 🔥✊ just a matter of time soon we gonna be a Happy family again”.

“🔥✊ for everything I have been through.. now I can look back and smile and say what an Awesome GOD we serve 🔥✊🙏 it has and it’s bringing me to a perfect ending with you girls and ur Mother soon !! GIRLs 🇬🇭 DADDY IS BACK !!!! Ur lives comes first 🔥 love you all and ur Mother ! #V4V2021💍🎉💎” he stated.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke