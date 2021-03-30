GFA Bans Wamanafo Park …After Referees Assault

One of the referees attacked by the hooligans

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) yesterday banned the Wamanafo Town Park indefinitely with immediate effect.

The country’s football’s governing body placed the ban on the Division One venue as a result of an assault on the referee, Natire Suntuo Aziz (centre), and his assistants, Suleman Mohammed and Yakubu Abdul Rahman, at Wamanafo by the home supporters in the Division One League match involving Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC and Tano Bofoakwa FC last Sunday.

It has come up that fans of the home side physically assaulted the game’s officials leading to some of them bleeding profusely.

They accused the officials of bad officiating and denying their side victory in the regional derby.

As a result, the GFA’s competition department will now fix the venues for the forthcoming home matches of Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC with due regards to the distance to be travelled by the away teams.

Below Is letter to Mighty Royals

The recent meetings and seminars organised by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with club chief executive officers and club safety and security officers on safety and security at the various stadiums were submitted.

Again, last week another seminar on safety and security was organised by the GFA for clubs at which Senior CAF/FIFA Safety and Security Officer, David Van Vuuren from South Africa, also shared continental experiences and results with regards to the just ended CHAN tournament.

It is against this background of the efforts invested into promoting safety and security at our matches that the association is shocked and extremely alarmed at the criminal assaults on the referees at Wamanafo by the home supporters in the Division One League match between Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC and Tano Bofoakwa FC on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

