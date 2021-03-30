Real Madrid Jersey For Nana @ 77

President Akufo-Addo was yesterday given a customized Real Madrid jersey by the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, as his 77th birthday gift.

Real Madrid is arguably the most successful and popular football club in Europe and the world, having won the European Champions League (13 times) more than any club in Europe.

The President is a known Tottenham Hostpurs fan but he is said to be an admirer of Real Madrid as well.

The jersey from the Prime Minister, Sánchez, was autographed by some of the players of Real Madrid with the inscription Nana Addo at the back.

President Akufo-Addo was in Spain attending the “Focus Africa 2023” Conference yesterday.

He later posted on his official Facebook account that “On Monday, March 29, 2021, I participated in the ‘Focus Africa 2023’ Conference, being held in Madrid, Spain. Amongst others, I held bilateral discussions with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, delivered an address at the Focus Africa 2023 Conference, and held a meeting with Spanish investors who are desirous of investing in Ghana.”

“Focus Africa 2023 Conference defines Spanish foreign action in Africa until 2023, and forms part of the Spanish Foreign Action Strategy 2021-2024. It includes the specific actions the Spanish Government intends to take with key stakeholders in Africa, including Ghana, and it is aligned with the realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union’s 2063 Agenda,” he added.