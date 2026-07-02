Galaxy School Grabs 41 Medals

Some students displaying their awards

Galaxy International School has won 41 medals and several top honours at the 2026 Owlypia International Competition in London, marking its most successful performance at the prestigious global academic contest.

The delegation of 52 students led by its Principal, Mr. Jasur Domullojonov and three teachers who represented Ghana at the competition held from June 14 to 20, 2026, competed against participants from various parts of the world in critical thinking, leadership, public speaking and collaborative problem-solving.

The team returned home with 16 gold, 18 silver and seven bronze medals, and also secured several top individual and team awards, highlighting the students’ outstanding academic abilities and leadership skills.

Among the top individual performers are William Kofi Owusu Oppong and Maryam Ruzmetova, each placing first in their respective categories while Neina Salsabeela Salim and Pebbles Kistina Nyame-Akyedzi Dadzie finished second.

Aseye Adelaide Mawudzro, Jayden Awedanah Tedane Ayipah-Kuti and Isabel Tetebea Bonzoh placed third while Neina Salsabeela Salim, William Kofi Owusu Oppong and Aseye Adelaide Mawudzro, and Team Quantum Thinkers, made up of Iman Wun-Nam Aminu, Isabel Tetebea Bonzoh and Maryam Ruzmetova, won first place in their respective categories.

Maali Pelpuo, Nana Odi Mante Tieku and Frank Dominic Nanko who represented the school on Team Patience category placed second, while Team Keaf, comprising of Firmine Samira Moukom, Jayden Awedanah Kuti and Moaz Ali, finished third.

Pheoby Karyn Dadzie, Maali Pelpuo and Jeana Okyere Gyamfi were recognised as Proficient Public Speakers. While Neina Salsabeela Salim, William Kofi Owusu Oppong and Aseye Adelaide Mawudzro earned the Proficient Debate Team Award.

Some students including Jayden Awedanah Ayipah-Kuti and Abena Amoah Osei Addae were honoured in the Proficient Individual Knowledge Challenge while William Kofi Owusu Oppong also received the Cultural Ambassador Award.

Galaxy International School, in a statement, said its outstanding performance at Owlypia does not only reflect unwavering commitment to academic excellence but highlights its students’ individual talents in other disciplines.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah